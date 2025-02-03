Ukrainian Drones Strike Russian Oil Refinery in Overnight Attacks

Ukrainian drones struck an oil refinery in Russia’s southern Volgograd region as part of larger overnight drone attacks, Russian media reported early Monday.
The aerial attacks targeted an oil refinery in the Volgograd region, as well as energy infrastructure in the southern Astrakhan region. Russia’s Defense Ministry said it shot down more than 70 drones across the country overnight.
Volgograd region Governor Andrei Bocharov said on Telegram that there were no injuries due to the attack, adding that the oil refinery fire was contained and blamed it on “falling debris.”
According to the Baza Telegram channel, which has purported links to Russian law enforcement, the refinery belongs to Russian oil giant Lukoil.
In the southern Astrakhan region, Governor Igor Babushkin said Russian air defense systems took down several Ukrainian drones, adding that falling debris struck a “fuel and energy” facility, resulting in a fire.
The facility belongs to Gazprom, according to eyewitnesses cited by the exiled Telegram news channel Astra.
Russian civil aviation authorities temporarily restricted air traffic at airports in Astrakhan, Volgograd, Kazan, Nizhnekamsk, Saratov and Ulyanovsk. However, those restrictions were lifted later Monday morning.
Air traffic at three more airports — in Vladikavkaz, Grozny and Makhachkala — was also temporarily restricted.
