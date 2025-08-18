Drone Strikes on Refineries Push Russia’s Gasoline Prices to Record Highs

Wholesale gasoline prices in Russia have soared to historic highs after a wave of Ukrainian drone strikes forced several major oil refineries offline, deepening concerns of potential fuel shortages across the country.

The benchmark price of AI-92 gasoline on the St. Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange climbed to 71,500 rubles ($890, according to spot foreign exchange market data published by Reuters) per ton on Monday, while AI-95 reached 80,430 rubles ($1,000) per ton. The prices rose by 1.3% and 2.2% in a single day, respectively.

Since the start of the year, AI-92 has jumped 38% and AI-95 nearly 49%.

The surge comes after attacks this month knocked out operations at three major refineries: Rosneft’s Novokuybyshevsk plant on Aug. 2, its Saratov plant on Aug. 11 and Lukoil’s Volgograd refinery — the largest in southern Russia and one of the country’s top 10 producers — on Aug. 14.

The shuttered facilities account for nearly 30 million tons of annual refining capacity, or about 11% of Russia’s total output in 2023, according to Reuters.