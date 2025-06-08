Renault Considering Making Drones in Ukraine

French automaker Renault said Sunday that the government had asked it to look at making drones in Ukraine, but it had not yet made a decision.

“We have been contacted by the defence ministry. Exchanges have been made, [but] no decision has been at this stage because we are waiting on project specifics from the ministry,” a Renault spokesperson told AFP.

A report by broadcaster Franceinfo had earlier said, without citing sources, that Renault was to open drone production lines “dozens or hundreds of kilometers from the front line.”

Ukraine relies heavily on drones in its fight against Russia's invading forces. On June 1, it used over 100 drones to strike Russian military aircraft deep inside Russian territory, in an operation called “Spider's Web.”