Renault Considering Making Drones in Ukraine

French automaker Renault said Sunday that the government had asked it to look at making drones in Ukraine, but it had not yet made a decision.
“We have been contacted by the defence ministry. Exchanges have been made, [but] no decision has been at this stage because we are waiting on project specifics from the ministry,” a Renault spokesperson told AFP.
A report by broadcaster Franceinfo had earlier said, without citing sources, that Renault was to open drone production lines “dozens or hundreds of kilometers from the front line.”
Ukraine relies heavily on drones in its fight against Russia's invading forces. On June 1, it used over 100 drones to strike Russian military aircraft deep inside Russian territory, in an operation called “Spider's Web.”
The news that Renault is considering building drones in Ukraine came two days after French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu announced that a “big company making French cars” was going to join up with a French defense manufacturer to develop production lines in Ukraine “able to produce drones.”
The drones would be used by the Ukrainian military “but we will also have our own French weapons benefit from constant tactical and operational training in real-world conditions,” Lecornu said Friday.
The minister noted that the Ukrainian military was better in its use and development of drones that its French counterpart.
The French government holds a 15% stake in Renault.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.