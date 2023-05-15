Drone Sales Surge Twentyfold in Russia

Amateur drone sales in Russia have skyrocketed this year as the war in Ukraine has exposed a dire shortage of the small and effective devices on the battlefield, the Kommersant business daily reported Monday, citing the analytical service Moneyplace.

Russia’s largest online retailer Wildberries recorded a twentyfold increase in sales to 26,700 drones in January-March.

Fellow e-commerce giant Ozon saw a fifteenfold surge to 17,600 drones sold over the same time.

Some 20% of all camera drones purchased in Russia are directly sent to aid in the country’s “special military operation” in Ukraine, Kommersant cited an unnamed industry source as saying.