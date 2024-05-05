Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Rockets Kill 2 as Rivals Mark Orthodox Easter

By AFP
"In Pokrovsk, rocket attacks killed two people and damaged a house," said Vadim Filashkin, Ukraine's governor of the eastern Donetsk region. t.me/VadymFilashkin

A Russian rocket strike on Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region killed two people and a drone attack on the northeastern city of Kharkiv injured at least six, officials said Sunday.

The overnight attacks came as Orthodox Christians in Ukraine and Russia celebrated Easter.

"In Pokrovsk, rocket attacks killed two people and damaged a house," Vadim Filashkin, Ukraine's governor of the eastern Donetsk region, said in a post on Telegram.

Pokrovsk is around 60 kilometers (35 miles) northwest of Donetsk city, the Russian-held capital of the region which Moscow claims to have annexed.

Ukraine's air force said Russia fired 24 Iranian-style "Shahed" drones at its territory overnight, 23 of which were shot down.

"A house and outbuildings were burned down as a result of 'Shahed' attacks. Six people were injured, among them a girl born in 2015," said Kharkiv Governor Oleg Synegubov on Telegram.

In Russia and Ukraine, leaders have used religion and the church institution to rally society behind the war effort.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky published a video message on Sunday from Kyiv's Saint Sophia Cathedral in the center of the capital.

Wearing a traditional Ukrainian vyshyvanka shirt, instead of his typical army-style clothes, he said: "We believe that God has a chevron with the Ukrainian flag on his shoulder. Therefore, with such an ally, life will definitely defeat death."

An exhibition at the cathedral features religion icons painted on ammunition boxes.

In Russia, President Vladimir Putin did not explicitly mention the war — that Russia calls a "special military operation" — in his Easter message.

In a public address to Patriarch Kirill — head of the Russian Orthodox Church that strongly backs Moscow's invasion of Ukraine — Putin thanked him for "fruitful cooperation in the current difficult period, when it is so important for us to unite our efforts for the steady development and strengthening of the Fatherland."

Read more about: Ukraine war , Drones , Donetsk

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

odesa region

Ukraine Says Downed 19 Russian Drones Overnight

Ukraine has seen a steep rise in civilian casualties since December, as Moscow intensifies air attacks.
1 Min read
‘There’s a child here’

Russian Strike Kills 11, Including Toddler, in Eastern Ukraine

Sloviansk was struck by seven missiles which hit five buildings, five homes, a school and an administrative building.
3 Min read
small gains

Russia Says Forces Seized Village in Eastern Ukraine

Russia has pressed its manpower and weapons advantage on the battlefield, advancing deeper into Ukraine, including the village of Ocheretyne.
1 Min read
shifting alliances

Niger Receives New Russian Advisers, Equipment

A first set of about 100 Russian advisers had reportedly arrived in Niger on April 10 along with air defense systems.
2 Min read