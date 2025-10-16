United States Pressures Japan to Stop Buying Russian Oil and Gas

The United States is urging Japan to stop purchasing Russian oil and gas as President Donald J. Trump seeks to increase pressure on countries that continue to bolster Moscow's revenues amid the war in Ukraine.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent wrote in a post on X that he met with Japan's Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato in Washington on Wednesday, during which they discussed "important issues pertaining to the U.S.-Japan economic relationship and the [White House] Administration's expectation that Japan stop importing Russian energy."

Japan remains heavily dependent on imported oil and gas. In 2023, it spent 582 billion yen ($3.9 billion) importing Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG), accounting for around 9% of its total imports of the energy source.

Japan initially stopped importing Russian crude oil in 2023 but was then granted a special sanction waiver by the Biden administration, allowing it to continue importing oil and gas from the Sakhalin-2 project.