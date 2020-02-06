Russian Energy Exports to U.S. Set 8-Year Record in October

Russia exported 20.9 million barrels of crude oil and petroleum products to the U.S. in October 2019, the highest one-month total since November 2011. Russia also surpassed Mexico as the second-largest energy supplier to the U.S. in October 2019, behind Canada.

Russia’s energy exports to the United States have reached an eight-year high in October 2019, according to U.S. Energy Information Administration data cited by the RBC news website Thursday.

The U.S. imported 166.37 million barrels of Russian crude oil and petroleum products in January-November 2019, the latest available data says. Mexico exported 217.5 million barrels to the U.S. in January-November 2019.

Russian Federal Customs Service data cited by RBC estimated the country’s January-November exports of crude oil and oil products to the U.S. at $5.76 million.

In the absence of December data, RBC reported that state-owned oil company Rosneft delivered 3.5 million barrels of oil products to the U.S. that month. At least seven other Russian firms delivered energy products to the U.S. in December, RBC cited the Caracas Capital investment bank as saying.

Russia ramped up its oil and petroleum sales to the U.S. after Washington imposed sanctions on Venezuela last year, causing a sharp drop in exports of the country’s key source of revenue.