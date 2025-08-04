Russian Railways Furloughs Staff Amid Freight Traffic Slump – RBC

Russia’s state-run railroad operator has begun furloughing some of its administrative staff due to a sharp decline in freight traffic, the RBC news outlet reported Monday, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.

Managers at Russian Railways’ central office and certain regional branches have reportedly been required to take two unpaid days off each month since July. The policy is expected to remain in place through the end of 2025.

“The decision was made to preserve the company’s workforce, which would otherwise face reductions under the current economic conditions,” one source told RBC.

Russian Railways declined to comment, the news outlet said.