Seven Dead, Dozens Hurt as Russian Bridges Near Ukraine Collapse

Seven people were killed and dozens injured after bridges in two separate Russian regions bordering Ukraine collapsed overnight, officials said on Sunday, with rail authorities blaming at least one incident on "illegal interference." In Russia's Bryansk region bordering Ukraine, a road bridge collapsed onto a railway line late on Saturday, derailing a passenger train heading to Moscow and killing seven people. A separate rail bridge in the neighboring Kursk region also collapsed overnight, derailing a freight train and injuring the driver, officials said. Authorities did not say what caused the collapses, nor provide details on the incidents, but prosecutors said they had opened an investigation.

Videos posted on social media from the Bryansk region showed rescuers clambering over the mangled chassis of a train belonging to national operator Russian Railways, while screams could be heard in another video. "There are seven dead as a result of the collapse of a bridge onto railway tracks," Alexander Bogomaz, the Bryansk region's governor, wrote on Telegram. At least 66 others were injured, including three children, he said, giving a revised toll. In a separate incident in the Kursk region, a rail bridge collapsed onto a road, derailing a freight train. "Last night...in the Zheleznogorsk district, a bridge collapsed while a freight locomotive was passing. Part of the train fell onto the road below the bridge," Kursk region governor Alexander Khinshtein said on Telegram.