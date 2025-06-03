Russian Investigators Blame Ukraine for Deadly Bridge Blasts Near Border

Russian investigators on Tuesday accused Ukraine of orchestrating the detonation of two bridges in border regions that killed at least seven people and injured more than 100 others.

“It is clear that the terrorists, acting on the orders of the Kyiv regime, deliberately planned everything with maximum precision to ensure that hundreds of civilians would be caught in their attacks,” Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said.

Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said it found fragments of explosive devices at the sites of the collapsed highway bridge in the Bryansk region and the railway bridge in the Kursk region. Both incidents took place Saturday night and are being investigated as acts of terrorism.

The bridge explosion in Bryansk killed seven people and injured 113 others, while three train employees were injured in the collapse in the Kursk region.

Investigators had initially described the incidents as “detonations” and “acts of terrorism,” but that language was later removed from official statements. Until Tuesday, investigators had referred to the incidents only as “collapses.”

No group has claimed responsibility for the blasts.

“With assistance from the FSB and Russia’s Interior Ministry, the organizers and perpetrators of these inhumane crimes will be identified and brought to justice,” spokeswoman Petrenko said.