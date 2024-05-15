Russia Moves to Nationalize Major Vodka Distiller Over ‘Extremist’ Activities

Russian authorities have moved to seize the Russia-based assets of a major vodka producer whose Ukrainian founder was previously accused of funding Kyiv's armed forces.

Russia’s Prosecutor General’s Office filed a legal suit with a Kursk region court on Tuesday seeking to suspend the work of four distillers belonging to Global Spirits Holding, a multinational company founded by Ukrainian businessman Yevhen Cherniak, over alleged engagement in “extremist activities.”

The distillers listed in the legal suit were Russky Sever, Standart Kachestva, Rodnik i K, and Brand Group Corporation Limited. So, too, were four unidentified defendants mentioned in the case.

The Kommersant business daily, citing anonymous sources, reported that the Russian authorities want to transfer the shares and stakes of the distillers to the state, as well as to ban their owners from working in Russia.