Russia Probes U.S. Chocolate Giant Mars for Funding Ukraine Army

Russian authorities are investigating the U.S. food and chocolate maker Mars Inc. on suspicion of financing the Ukrainian armed forces, state media reported Friday, citing anonymous law enforcement sources.

Prosecutors in the Moscow region are carrying out a probe into Mars’ compliance with Russian tax laws, as well as allegations that the company provided financial support to the Ukrainian military, according to the TASS news agency.

Mars was among the hundreds of Western businesses to scale back its operations and suspend investments in Russia following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.