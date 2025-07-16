State Prosecutors Seek to Seize Latvian Co-Owner’s Stake in Bread Bakery Over ‘Extremism’ Claims

Russian prosecutors are seeking to designate bread producer Rizhsky Khleb as “extremist” and confiscate a 50% stake in the company, alleging its Latvian co-owner financed Ukraine’s military, the Kommersant business newspaper reported Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Based in central Russia’s Ivanovo region, Rizhsky Khleb was founded in 2006 by Latvian businessman Normunds Bomis and Russian entrepreneur Sergei Sirenko.

After Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Bomis reportedly urged Sirenko to shut down the company’s operations in Russia. Sirenko instead proposed buying out Bomis’ share, but no agreement was reached, according to Kommersant.

The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office claims Bomis violated anti-extremism laws by donating to Ziedot.lv, a Latvian charity accused of financing the Ukrainian military’s Azov Brigade, which Russia designated as a terrorist group in 2022.

Authorities allege Bomis transferred around $36,800 to the charity between 2023 and 2025, and that the funds were used to purchase weapons and ammunition.

It was not immediately possible to verify the claims.