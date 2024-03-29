Russian Journalist Favorskaya Remanded in Navalny ‘Extremism’ Case

A Moscow court placed photojournalist Antonina Favorskaya in pre-trial detention for two months on charges related to the “extremism” case against late opposition activist Alexei Navalny, the court system’s press service said Friday.

Russian authorities designated Navalny’s activist network, including the disbanded Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK), as “extremist” in 2021, placing employees, volunteers and supporters at risk of criminal prosecution.

Favorskaya, who works for the independent broadcaster Sotavision, is accused of “collecting material, preparing and editing videos for FBK,” the court system’s press service said.

Navalny’s spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh denied that Favorskaya had published “anything” for FBK.

“Even if we set aside the false accusations, its essence remains that a journalist is accused of being a journalist,” Yarmysh wrote on X (formerly Twitter).