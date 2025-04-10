Prosecutors Request Nearly 6-Year Jail Sentences for Journalists Accused of Navalny-Linked ‘Extremism’

Russian prosecutors are seeking to sentence four journalists to five years and 11 months in prison each on charges of “extremism” over alleged ties to the late opposition figure Alexei Navalny, the independent news website Mediazona reported Thursday.

Antonina Favorskaya, Konstantin Gabov, Sergei Karelin and Artyom Kriger, who have all reported on Navalny as journalists, were detained last spring and summer on charges of “participating in an extremist community.”

The journalists are accused of “collecting material, preparing and editing videos” for Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) and the NavalnyLIVE YouTube channel.

Their trial, which opened in October, is being held behind closed doors at the request of prosecutors.

Favorskaya and Kriger’s employer, the independent news outlet SOTAvision, has repeatedly denied the accusations against them, saying neither journalist had ever worked for Navalny’s organizations.