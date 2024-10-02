Trial Opens for Russian Journalists in Navalny ‘Extremism’ Case

Four Russian journalists went on trial Wednesday for “extremism” charges related to their alleged work for late opposition activist Alexei Navalny’s team.

Antonina Favorskaya, Konstantin Gabov, Sergei Karelin and Artyom Kriger, who have all reported on Navalny as journalists, were detained this spring and summer on charges of “participating in an extremist community.” They were accused of “collecting material, preparing and editing videos” for Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) and the NavalnyLIVE YouTube channel.

If found guilty, the journalists face up to six years in prison.

Russian authorities banned Navalny’s activist and political groups including FBK as “extremist” in 2021, putting employees, volunteers and supporters at risk of criminal prosecution.