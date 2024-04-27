Support The Moscow Times!
Russian Journalist Detained Over Videos Produced for Navalny’s Team

By AFP
Updated:
Yuri Kochetkov / EPA / TASS

A Russian journalist has been detained on "extremism" accusations for helping create YouTube videos for the team of late opposition figurehead Alexei Navalny, Moscow courts said on Saturday.

Konstantin Gabov, who according to media reports worked for Russian television channels Moskva 24 and MIR, and Belarusian news agency Belsat, will remain in pre-trial detention until at least June 27, the court's press service said on Telegram.

The court said he is accused of "taking part in the preparation of photos and videos to be published on the YouTube channel NavalnyLIVE," one of the platforms used by Navalny's team.

Navalny, the most prominent critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, died in murky circumstances in his Arctic prison in February.

His movement is designated as "extremist," exposing its staff and supporters to prosecution.

Most of Navalny's allies are in exile or serving lengthy prison sentences.

In March, photographer Antonina Kravtsova was also held on "extremism" accusations after frequently covering Navalny's trials for SOTAvision, one of few media organizations documenting political crackdowns in Russia and considered a "foreign agent" by the authorities.

Other jailed journalists include Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who faces spying claims that he and the U.S. authorities reject.

Russian-American journalist Alsu Kurmasheva, who works for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, has been behind bars since October for not registering as a "foreign agent" as required by the authorities.

