Navalny Brother, Ally Sentenced for Protest ‘Covid Violations’

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s brother and close ally have been sentenced over their roles in this winter’s mass protests calling for his release, his ally said Friday.

Oleg Navalny and Nikolai Lyaskin were among several prominent opposition figures to be charged with violating coronavirus restrictions on mass events by calling on supporters to take to the streets in January.

Moscow’s Preobrazhensky district court found Lyaskin guilty of “inciting violations of sanitary restrictions” at the unauthorized rally on Jan. 23, he said on Twitter.

It sentenced him to so-called “restricted freedom,” imposing a nighttime curfew on leaving his home, attending mass events or leaving Moscow.