Navalny’s Family Members, Allies Detained for Virus Violations at Protests

Jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s family members and allies have been detained on charges of violating coronavirus restrictions following widespread raids on their homes and offices, the head of Navalny’s anti-corruption outfit Ivan Zhdanov said early Thursday. The raids and detentions in more than 30 Moscow locations follow last weekend’s nationwide rallies demanding Navalny’s release that saw nearly 4,000 people detained. Supporters plan to stage another round of unauthorized protests next Sunday, with Russia’s FSB security agency headquarters a key protest site in the capital.

Among over a dozen raids of Navalny supporters’ homes yesterday was the flat of @DrAnastasy, the leader of a doctors’ trade union backed by Navalny.



She greeted the police with Beethoven pic.twitter.com/ovztYJRWvS — Matthew Luxmoore (@mjluxmoore) January 28, 2021

Navalny’s brother Oleg and Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) lawyer Lyubov Sobol, as well as Navalny’s ophthalmologist and head of the independent Doctors’ Alliance union Anastasia Vasilyeva, have been detained for 48 hours, Zhdanov announced on Twitter. Pussy Riot member Maria Alyokhina is also being held for 48 hours as part of the same criminal investigation. The charges of violating anti-coronavirus restrictions carry a prison sentence of up to two years and can increase to five years if authorities find that the violations have led to someone’s death. Russia’s Covid-19 crisis center has said that surveillance data spotted at least 19 infected protesters in Moscow, warning of a possible spike in infections within two weeks.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Investigative Committee said it has brought criminal charges against Navalny aide Leonid Volkov for allegedly inciting minors to attend unauthorized protests.