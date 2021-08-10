Navalny Allies Face Fresh Criminal Charges

Navalny's movement is facing unprecedented pressure in Russia as his main groups have been de-facto banned in the country, while the opposition leader is serving two and a half years in prison on old fraud charges.

Two exiled aides of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny were slapped with new criminal charges for helping to finance organizations that have recently been labeled "extremist," Russian investigators said Tuesday.

President Vladimir Putin's most vocal domestic critic was sent to jail in February after returning to Russia from Germany following a near-fatal poisoning attack that he blames on the Kremlin.

Russia's Investigative Committee said on Tuesday that it had launched a criminal case against Navalny allies Leonid Volkov and Ivan Zhdanov over the "collection of funds and provision of financial services deliberately intended to finance an extremist organization."

The charges carry a maximum penalty of eight years in jail.

Volkov, 40, was in charge of Navalny's disbanded network of regional offices. Zhdanov, 32, headed the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) that publishes investigations into the wealth of Russia's elites.

The organizations were labeled "extremist" in June for allegedly plotting an uprising with support from the West.

"Knowing that these organizations were recognized as extremist, Volkov and Zhdanov announced the continuation of their illegal activities and organized a fundraiser," investigators said in a statement.

Both Volkov and Zhdanov reside outside Russia and are wanted by Moscow on other criminal charges.

"I've already lost count of the number of criminal cases that have been launched against me," Zhdanov wrote on his Instagram on Tuesday.