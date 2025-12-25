Ukrainian Drone Attacks Spark Blazes at Seaport and Oil Refinery in Southern Russia

Ukrainian drone strikes sparked fires at a seaside fuel storage facility and an oil refinery in southern Russia, local authorities said Thursday, as other regions across the country reported downing dozens of unmanned aircraft.

Officials in the Krasnodar region said two fuel storage tanks caught fire in the port city of Temryuk shortly before 4 a.m. local time. They did not say whether the blaze had been extinguished by midday, but reported no casualties.

In the neighboring Rostov region, Governor Yury Slyusar said an air attack sparked a fire at an industrial facility in the city of Novoshakhtinsk. A firefighter was injured while battling the blaze and sent to the hospital, he added.

Ukraine’s military later confirmed that it struck the Temryuk seaport and an oil refinery in Novoshakhtinsk, saying it used British-supplied Storm Shadow cruise missiles in the latter attack.

“The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to take necessary measures to undermine the military-economic potential of the Russian invaders and to force Russia to end its armed aggression against Ukraine,” it said in a statement on Facebook.