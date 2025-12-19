Ukrainian Drone Strikes Cause Blackouts in Rostov, Oryol Regions

Ukrainian drone strikes caused power and heating outages in central Russia’s Oryol region and the southern Rostov region, local authorities said early Friday.

“An enemy attack damaged utilities infrastructure in the city of Oryol,” Governor Andrei Klychkov said, adding that repair work in the regional capital could lead to temporary power and hot water outages in some areas.

Klychkov later said that schools in one of Oryol’s city districts would move online due to the utility outages.

The Telegram news channel Astra reported that the Orlovskaya thermal power plant was targeted in the overnight attack, but there was no official confirmation of that information.

In the Rostov region, Governor Yury Slyusar said multiple homes and industrial sites lost power after a utility building briefly caught fire and a high-voltage power line was damaged in the city of Rostov-on-Don.

Two villages in the region also faced power outages, Slyusar added.