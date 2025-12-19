Ukrainian Drone Strikes Cause Blackouts in Rostov, Oryol Regions

Ukrainian drone strikes caused power and heating outages in central Russia’s Oryol region and the southern Rostov region, local authorities said early Friday.
“An enemy attack damaged utilities infrastructure in the city of Oryol,” Governor Andrei Klychkov said, adding that repair work in the regional capital could lead to temporary power and hot water outages in some areas.
Klychkov later said that schools in one of Oryol’s city districts would move online due to the utility outages.
The Telegram news channel Astra reported that the Orlovskaya thermal power plant was targeted in the overnight attack, but there was no official confirmation of that information.
In the Rostov region, Governor Yury Slyusar said multiple homes and industrial sites lost power after a utility building briefly caught fire and a high-voltage power line was damaged in the city of Rostov-on-Don.
Two villages in the region also faced power outages, Slyusar added.
Meanwhile, in the Samara region, Governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev said “enemy drones attacked industrial sites” in the automanufacturing hub of Tolyatti and Novokuibyshevsk.
Unconfirmed reports from Telegram news channels claimed the targeted facility in Tolyatti was TolyattiAzot, one of Russia’s and the world’s largest ammonia producers. The Moscow Times could not independently confirm those reports.
No one was reported injured or killed in any of the drone attacks.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defense systems destroyed 94 Ukrainian drones in seven regions, as well as in the skies above the Caspian and Azov seas, overnight.
It said 36 of the drones were downed over the Rostov region and six drones over the Samara region. No drones were reported over the Oryol region.
