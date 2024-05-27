Support The Moscow Times!
1 Killed, 3 Injured in Ukrainian Drone Attack on Russian Gas Station

By AFP


One person was killed and three others were injured Monday in a Ukrainian drone attack on a gas station in Russia's Oryol region, local officials said Monday.

"A drone fell this morning on the territory of a gas station in the town of Livny," said Oryol region Governor Andrei Klychkov, adding that the facade of a government building was damaged.

Another drone attacked the area after emergency services responded to the scene, Klychkov said.

"According to initial information, the driver of a fire engine was unfortunately killed," he said, adding that three other emergency responders were injured.

The Russian Defense Ministry said Monday it had downed a dozen Ukrainian drones overnight, including six over the Oryol region, whose capital city lies around 170 kilometers from the border with Ukraine.

