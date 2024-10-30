Russian Military Destroys 23 Ukrainian Drones Overnight

Russia’s military said early Wednesday that its air defense forces shot down nearly two dozen Ukrainian drones across six Russian regions overnight, with some of the downings causing minor property damage.

Seven drones were destroyed over the Rostov region, where Governor Vasily Golubev said there were no injuries or damage.

In the Kursk region, Governor Alexei Smirnov said debris from five downed drones briefly sparked a fire at a government building in the town of Zheleznogorsk, some 90 kilometers (56 miles) from the border with Ukraine.

Zheleznogorsk was targeted by a Ukrainian drone strike on a fuel depot in March.

Authorities in the Bryansk, Rostov and Smolensk regions said there were no casualties following attempted drone attacks there. In the Belgorod and Orlov regions, authorities did not comment on the drone downings.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s air force reported destroying 33 out of 62 drones launched overnight by Russia.

Authorities in Kyiv reported that nine people were injured in a drone strike on an apartment building, which they said was the 19th to hit the Ukrainian capital since the start of October.