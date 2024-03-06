Drone Attacks Fuel Depot in Russia’s Kursk Region

“A fuel tank is on fire, there are no injuries,” he said, adding the emergency responders were at the scene.

“Today, as a result of an attack by a Ukrainian drone in the Zheleznogorsk district, a fire broke out at a fuel depot,” Kursk region Governor Roman Starovoit said on the messaging app Telegram.

Two Ukrainian drones attacked western Russia’s Kursk region on Wednesday, setting fire to a fuel depot, regional authorities said.

A video shared by anonymous Telegram channels showed a fire and black smoke billowing from what appeared to be a destroyed fuel tank.

A description accompanying the video said the blaze broke out at the Mikhailovsky Mining and Processing Plant in Zheleznogorsk, one of the largest iron ore mining and processing facilities in Russia.

Two hours after announcing Wednesday's drone attack, Kursk region authorities issued an air raid alert for the town of Zheleznogorsk, which is located around 90 kilometers from the border with Ukraine.

That warning was shortly followed by a statement from Starovoit that a second drone had attacked the Mikhailovsky Mining and Processing Plant.

He did not specify whether the facility had been the target of Wednesday's first drone strike as well, but he said no one had been injured.

Wednesday’s attack in the Kursk region came a day after Kyiv struck an oil depot in the nearby region of Belgorod, setting at least one fuel tank ablaze.