Ukraine Attacks Oil Depot in Russian Border Region

Ukraine struck an oil depot in the Russian border region of Belgorod on Tuesday, setting at least one fuel tank ablaze, a military intelligence source in Kyiv told AFP.

Kyiv has ramped up drone attacks on Russia's energy industry in the past three months, calling it "fair" retaliation on infrastructure Moscow uses to fuel its invasion.

A Ukrainian drone hit a depot in the Russian village of Dolgoye, about four kilometers from the border, the source told AFP.

Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said emergency services were dealing with a fire at an "infrastructure facility" but did not mention a drone.

"There were no casualties. Operational and emergency services are working on the site. All circumstances of the incident are being established," he said.