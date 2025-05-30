Ukrainian Drone Strike Kills Driver in Belgorod Region

A man was killed Friday when a Ukrainian drone struck his car in an area of southwestern Russia’s Belgorod region where a “no-go zone” has been in place for nearly three years, authorities said.

“A civilian was killed by a first-person view drone that hit a car in the closed village of Logachevka,” Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on Telegram.

Gladkov said an emergency regime was introduced in and around the village in October 2022 due to cross-border Ukrainian shelling and drone attacks. After Friday’s strike, he urged residents to avoid the area.

The restrictions followed a decree by President Vladimir Putin that limited movement in the Belgorod region and seven other regions bordering Ukraine, including annexed Crimea and Sevastopol.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, Ukrainian forces have regularly launched air attacks against Belgorod and neighboring regions.

Last week, Russian authorities said at least 621 civilians had been killed in Ukrainian attacks since the start of the full-scale invasion.