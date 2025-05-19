Support The Moscow Times!
Ukrainian Attacks Have Killed 600 Russian Civilians Since Full-Scale Invasion, Chief Investigator Claims

A cemetery in the Sverdlovsk region. Donat Sorokin / TASS

At least 621 Russian civilians have been killed in Ukrainian attacks since Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia’s Investigative Committee chief Alexander Bastrykin said Monday.

“The Kyiv regime is constantly attacking Russian regions with NATO missiles. This leads to the destruction of civilian infrastructure and civilian deaths,” Bastrykin said at an event in St. Petersburg.

The death toll includes 38 children, he said, adding that 3,217 people have been wounded.

Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, has launched more than 3,000 criminal investigations into Ukrainian cross-border attacks, Bastrykin said.

“Most of the attacks have happened in the regions of Belgorod, Kursk, Bryansk, Rostov, Krasnodar, as well as in [annexed] Crimea and Sevastopol,” he added.

In addition, Bastrykin said nearly 550 Ukrainian soldiers and foreign mercenaries have been sentenced to lengthy prison terms.

By comparison, the United Nations estimates that more than 13,100 Ukrainian civilians have been killed since President Vladimir Putin ordered the full-scale invasion in February 2022.

