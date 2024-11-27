Russian Investigators Launch Terrorism Probe After 2 Killed in Ukrainian Missile Strike

Russian military investigators said Wednesday that they opened a terrorism probe following a Ukrainian missile strike that was said to have killed two civilians in the Kursk region over the weekend.

The Russian Defense Ministry accused Ukraine of targeting military sites in the southwestern Kursk region with U.S.-supplied ATACMS missiles on Saturday and Monday.

The military division of Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said two civilians were killed in Saturday’s attack.

According to investigators, Ukraine fired three tactical missiles at the village of Bolshoye Zhirovo, located 100 kilometers (62 miles) east of northeastern Ukraine’s Sumy region. They described that attack as an act of terrorism.

The village lies 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) east of Lotarevka, where Russia’s military reported that Saturday’s strikes hit an S-400 missile system and wounded an undisclosed number of servicemen.

Lotarevka lies northwest of the regional capital Kursk and the nearby Vostochny airbase, where Russian officials said Monday’s ATACMS strikes injured two servicemen.

Russian investigators said that “all members of Ukraine’s armed groups involved in this crime will be identified and held accountable under the law.”