Russia Accuses Ukraine of Killing 9 Civilians in Kursk Region

Russian law enforcement authorities on Thursday accused Ukrainian troops of killing nine civilians in a Kursk region village that was under Ukrainian occupation until last month.

“It was established that Ukrainian servicemen purposefully shelled residential buildings in the village of Makhnovka in the Sudzhansky district no later than March 2025,” Russia’s Investigative Committee said.

The Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, claimed that six bodies uncovered at the site of the shelling had gunshot wounds, including one elderly woman who was allegedly shot in the head.

It was not immediately possible to verify the Investigative Committee’s claims.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said on March 12 that its artillery systems and military aircraft had attacked eight villages surrounding the town of Sudzha and seven villages in Ukraine’s Sumy region across the border. Russia’s military claimed its attacks killed 260 Ukrainian troops.

Pro-war bloggers reported that Russian troops had retaken Makhnovka around that time, though the Defense Ministry has not mentioned the village in its daily briefs since the March 12 statement.