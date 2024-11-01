Russian Investigators Launch Probe Into Deadly Drone Attack on Kursk Region Convent

Russian law enforcement authorities on Friday launched a criminal investigation into a deadly Ukrainian drone strike on a convent in the southwestern Kursk region.

Two young men were said to have been killed when drones dropped explosives on the Trinity Convent in the village of Durovo-Bobrik, around 30 kilometers (18.5 miles) from the border with Ukraine’s Sumy region.

“Two guys who came to pick up relatives at night were killed,” said Russian Orthodox priest Pavel Ostrovsky, who published videos of the destroyed convent. “The nuns survived.”

Pro-war blogger Roman Alyokhin, who serves as an adviser to Kursk region Governor Alexei Smirnov, claimed locals told him the attack took place on Sunday evening while the young men attempted to evacuate a family.