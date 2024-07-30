Fire at Russian Oil Depot Extinguished After Ukrainian Drone Strike, Authorities Say

Authorities in southwestern Russia said Tuesday a fire that had broken after a Ukrainian attack over the weekend had finally been extinguished.
Acting Kursk region Governor Alexei Smirnov said that "emergency responders have extinguished a fire at an oil depot."
Three fuel tanks were hit in a Ukrainian drone attack in the early hours of Sunday, Smirnov added in a post on Telegram. Nobody was injured in that strike, he said.
Ukraine's military claimed one of its drones hit the Polyova oil depot in the southwestern Kursk region, just across the border from Ukraine, saying the site was used "to meet the needs of the Russian armed forces."
Kyiv has targeted dozens of Russian energy sites and oil depots over the last year in an escalation of attacks inside Russian territory.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.