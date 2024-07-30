×
Enjoying ad-free content?
Since July 1, 2024, we have disabled all ads to improve your reading experience. This commitment costs us $10,000 a month. Your support can help us fill the gap.
Support us
Our journalism is banned in Russia. We need your help to keep providing you with the truth.
Contribute today

Fire at Russian Oil Depot Extinguished After Ukrainian Drone Strike, Authorities Say

By AFP
t.me/gubernator_46

Authorities in southwestern Russia said Tuesday a fire that had broken after a Ukrainian attack over the weekend had finally been extinguished.

Acting Kursk region Governor Alexei Smirnov said that "emergency responders have extinguished a fire at an oil depot."

Three fuel tanks were hit in a Ukrainian drone attack in the early hours of Sunday, Smirnov added in a post on Telegram. Nobody was injured in that strike, he said.

Ukraine's military claimed one of its drones hit the Polyova oil depot in the southwestern Kursk region, just across the border from Ukraine, saying the site was used "to meet the needs of the Russian armed forces." 

Kyiv has targeted dozens of Russian energy sites and oil depots over the last year in an escalation of attacks inside Russian territory.

Read more about: Drones , Kursk , Ukraine war

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

‘Deliberate attack’

Woman Killed in Ukrainian Drone Strike on Russia’s Kursk Region

Russian authorities said the drones dropped explosive devices on vehicles in the border village of Popover-Lezhachi.
1 Min read
car struck

3 Killed by Ukrainian Drone Attack Inside Russia – Governor

A Ukrainian drone fired a rocket at a civilian car in a village in the Korenevski district, Kursk region Governor Roman Starovoit said.
1 Min read
overnight barrage

Russia Says Destroyed 47 Ukrainian Drones

The Russian army said drones were shot down over the Belgorod region, Kursk region, Volgograd region and Rostov region.
2 Min read
Zheleznogorsk

Drone Attacks Fuel Depot in Russia’s Kursk Region

The attacks came a day after Kyiv struck an oil depot in the nearby region of Belgorod, setting at least one fuel tank ablaze.
1 Min read