Fire at Russian Oil Depot Extinguished After Ukrainian Drone Strike, Authorities Say

Authorities in southwestern Russia said Tuesday a fire that had broken after a Ukrainian attack over the weekend had finally been extinguished.

Acting Kursk region Governor Alexei Smirnov said that "emergency responders have extinguished a fire at an oil depot."

Three fuel tanks were hit in a Ukrainian drone attack in the early hours of Sunday, Smirnov added in a post on Telegram. Nobody was injured in that strike, he said.

Ukraine's military claimed one of its drones hit the Polyova oil depot in the southwestern Kursk region, just across the border from Ukraine, saying the site was used "to meet the needs of the Russian armed forces."

Kyiv has targeted dozens of Russian energy sites and oil depots over the last year in an escalation of attacks inside Russian territory.