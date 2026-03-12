Support The Moscow Times!
Crocus City Hall Gunmen Sentenced to Life in Prison

Valery Sharifulin / TASS

A judge sentenced four gunmen who killed 149 people in a mass shooting outside of Moscow in March 2024 to life in prison on Thursday.

Shamsidin Fariduni, Dalerjon Mirzoyev, Muhammadsobir Fayzov and Saidakrami Murodali Rachabalizoda were ordered to spend their sentences in a special-regime penal colony. Three of the gunmen pleaded guilty in court, while Rachabalizoda did not admit his guilt and insisted he “carried out Jihad.”

This is a breaking news story. Please come back for updates.

