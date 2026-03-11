Satellite Failure Disrupts TV Service for Russian Providers

An unexpected failure of a Russian telecoms satellite last week has left millions of households without television service and forced major providers to seek emergency help from foreign operators.

The state-owned Russian Satellite Communications Company (RSCC) said its Express-AT1 satellite abruptly stopped functioning on March 4 for unknown reasons.

Industry analysts estimate the outage may have affected around 5 million people and exposed RSCC’s lack of a backup satellite for the service, the RBC news outlet reported. The company operates 12 satellites that transmit more than 1,100 television channels.

Launched in 2014 and designed to operate until around 2030, Express-AT1 carried signals for at least three major satellite television providers — NTV Plus, Trikolor and Russkiy Mir (“Russian World”), all of which serve viewers across Russia’s 11 time zones.