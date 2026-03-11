Satellite Failure Disrupts TV Service for Russian Providers

An unexpected failure of a Russian telecoms satellite last week has left millions of households without television service and forced major providers to seek emergency help from foreign operators.
The state-owned Russian Satellite Communications Company (RSCC) said its Express-AT1 satellite abruptly stopped functioning on March 4 for unknown reasons.
Industry analysts estimate the outage may have affected around 5 million people and exposed RSCC’s lack of a backup satellite for the service, the RBC news outlet reported. The company operates 12 satellites that transmit more than 1,100 television channels.
Launched in 2014 and designed to operate until around 2030, Express-AT1 carried signals for at least three major satellite television providers — NTV Plus, Trikolor and Russkiy Mir (“Russian World”), all of which serve viewers across Russia’s 11 time zones.
Trikolor said it had begun negotiations with the Moscow-based international space communications organization Intersputnik to lease capacity on another satellite. NTV Plus said it had temporarily granted affected customers free access to digital channels, while Russkiy Mir lost access to its only satellite.
RSCC has opened bidding to build a replacement satellite, Express-AT3, which it expects to launch into service in late 2030.
The company said some customers will regain service after equipment is reconfigured to operate at a different orbital position, while others may face outages lasting up to a month.
A telecoms industry source told the business newspaper Kommersant that the sudden failure of Express-AT1 could have been caused by anything from an external impact to a cyberattack.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.