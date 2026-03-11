Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Helping Iran With ‘Advanced Drone Tactics’ – CNN

Wreckage of a Russian drone Geran-2 drone, based on the Iranian Shahed. Ukrainian State Emergency Service

Russia is giving Iran “specific advice” on drone tactics, CNN reported Wednesday, in a sign of more sophisticated support than previously reported, even as officials in the Trump administration have sought to downplay the alleged information sharing.

“What was more general support is now getting more concerning, including [drone] targeting strategies that Russia employed in Ukraine,” a Western intelligence official told CNN on condition of anonymity.

The official declined to specify the extent of Russia’s tactical assistance to Iran.

Since launching its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia has made extensive use of one-way attack drones originally developed in Iran, launching the inexpensive aircraft in large waves against targets across Ukrainian territory.

The CNN report comes after sources told The Washington Post last week that Russia was sharing sensitive intelligence with Iran, including the locations of U.S. warships and aircraft in the Middle East. The Kremlin has avoided answering questions about those reports.

There was no immediate response from Russian officials to CNN’s report on Wednesday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Russia “started supporting the Iranian regime with drones,” claiming Moscow would “definitely help with missiles” and was also assisting with air defense.

Ukraine has also sought to position itself in the escalating Middle East conflict, sending air defense specialists to Gulf countries to help repel Iranian drone attacks launched in retaliation for U.S. and Israeli strikes.

Officials in Kyiv have highlighted the experience of Ukrainian military personnel in countering Iranian-designed Shahed drones during more than four years of war with Russia.

U.S. President Donald Trump and other White House officials have sought to downplay reports that Russia has shared intelligence with Iran since American and Israeli forces began airstrikes on the Islamic republic on Feb. 28.

Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff told CNBC this week that Kremlin officials had assured him that Moscow was not providing targeting information to the Iranian military. Witkoff said he believed the U.S. “can take [the Russians] at their word.”

Read more about: Iran , Drones

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Ukraine Hits Army Facility in Russia, Kyiv Source Says

According to the source, the attack will limit Russia’s ability to strike Ukrainian cities with drones.
2 Min read

Russia Assembles Iranian Drones for Use Against Ukraine – Reports

The prefabricated drone parts delivered to Russia from Iran are labeled as "Belarusian boats," according to internal planning documents cited by journalists...
2 Min read

Iran to Bolster Weapons Aid to Russia for Use in Ukraine: Reports

Iran is planning to aid Moscow’s war in Ukraine by sending more weapons to Moscow, according to anonymous U.S. and Western security officials, the...

Iran to Supply Russians With Drones for Ukraine – White House

Washington said Iran could begin training Russia as early as July.