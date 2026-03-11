Russia Helping Iran With ‘Advanced Drone Tactics’ – CNN

Since launching its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia has made extensive use of one-way attack drones originally developed in Iran, launching the inexpensive aircraft in large waves against targets across Ukrainian territory.

The official declined to specify the extent of Russia’s tactical assistance to Iran.

“What was more general support is now getting more concerning, including [drone] targeting strategies that Russia employed in Ukraine,” a Western intelligence official told CNN on condition of anonymity.

Russia is giving Iran “specific advice” on drone tactics, CNN reported Wednesday, in a sign of more sophisticated support than previously reported, even as officials in the Trump administration have sought to downplay the alleged information sharing.

The CNN report comes after sources told The Washington Post last week that Russia was sharing sensitive intelligence with Iran, including the locations of U.S. warships and aircraft in the Middle East. The Kremlin has avoided answering questions about those reports.

There was no immediate response from Russian officials to CNN’s report on Wednesday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Russia “started supporting the Iranian regime with drones,” claiming Moscow would “definitely help with missiles” and was also assisting with air defense.

Ukraine has also sought to position itself in the escalating Middle East conflict, sending air defense specialists to Gulf countries to help repel Iranian drone attacks launched in retaliation for U.S. and Israeli strikes.

Officials in Kyiv have highlighted the experience of Ukrainian military personnel in countering Iranian-designed Shahed drones during more than four years of war with Russia.

U.S. President Donald Trump and other White House officials have sought to downplay reports that Russia has shared intelligence with Iran since American and Israeli forces began airstrikes on the Islamic republic on Feb. 28.

Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff told CNBC this week that Kremlin officials had assured him that Moscow was not providing targeting information to the Iranian military. Witkoff said he believed the U.S. “can take [the Russians] at their word.”