Iran to Bolster Weapons Aid to Russia for Use in Ukraine: Reports

Iran is planning to aid Moscow’s war in Ukraine by sending more weapons to Moscow, according to anonymous U.S. and Western security officials, the Washington Post reported.

The planned weapons delivery from Tehran could include two types of surface-to-surface missiles, officials said, adding to the Iranian attack drones reportedly supplied to Moscow back in August.

If carried out, the shipments of the short-range ballistic missiles would be the first delivery of its kind to Moscow since its invasion of Ukraine began, and would bolster Moscow’s reportedly dwindling missile stocks.

Despite central Kyiv being struck by a wave of drone strikes on Monday, which military analysts have identified as being carried out by Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones, Tehran has repeatedly brushed off claims that it is providing unmanned aerial vehicles to Moscow.