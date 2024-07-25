Russian Drones Attack Ukrainian Port City for Second Night in a Row

Russian drones attacked the southwestern Ukrainian port city of Izmail for a second night, authorities in Kyiv said on Thursday, claiming several Russian aircraft entered Romanian airspace.

Moscow has regularly targeted ports in the southern Odesa region since it backed out of an agreement last year that allowed Ukraine to export grain via the Black Sea.

Authorities in Izmail, which is located in the Odesa region, said "port infrastructure facilities were damaged" during Russia's attack and that two civilians were injured.