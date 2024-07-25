Russian Drones Attack Ukrainian Port City for Second Night in a Row

Russian drones attacked the southwestern Ukrainian port city of Izmail for a second night, authorities in Kyiv said on Thursday, claiming several Russian aircraft entered Romanian airspace.
Moscow has regularly targeted ports in the southern Odesa region since it backed out of an agreement last year that allowed Ukraine to export grain via the Black Sea.
Authorities in Izmail, which is located in the Odesa region, said "port infrastructure facilities were damaged" during Russia's attack and that two civilians were injured.
The Ukrainian air force said Moscow deployed 38 Iranian-designed attack drones, with air defense systems dowing 25 of them.
"Another three Shaheds were lost after crossing the state border with Romania," it said.
The governor of the Odesa region, which borders EU and NATO member Romania, said the attack also damaged an administrative building.
Three people were injured in a similar Russian attack on Izmail the day before, according to local authorities.
Romania's military carried out a search for drone debris near the border with Ukraine following the attack on Wednesday, and Romanians living near the border reported hearing explosions.
