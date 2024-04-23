Russian Aerial Attacks Wound Over a Dozen in Ukraine

Russian drone and rocket attacks on Ukraine throughout Tuesday injured more than a dozen people, Ukrainian officials said.

Nine were wounded, including four children, in the southern city of Odesa, by falling debris from an overnight drone attack, the emergency services said.

The port city on the Black Sea has been targeted by Russian missile and drone attacks since the start of the two-year war.

"As a result of Russian terror, residential buildings were damaged and there was a fire," Ukraine's state emergency services said Tuesday in a post on Telegram.