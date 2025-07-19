Russian Attack on Ukraine’s Odesa Kills One – Mayor

A Russian drone attack on the Ukrainian port city of Odesa killed at least one person, its mayor said early Saturday, while Moscow said it intercepted dozens of Ukrainian drones.

"Odesa was attacked by enemy strike drones — more than 20 UAVs approached the city from different directions," Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov wrote on Telegram.

"Civilian infrastructure was damaged as a result of the attack. A residential high-rise building is on fire," and rescuers were pulling people out, he said.

"As of now, it has been confirmed that one person died," he added.

The Odesa region's Emergency Service said later that five people were rescued from burning apartments but "one rescued woman died."

The Black Sea port, known for its picturesque streets of 19th-century buildings, has been regularly targeted by Russian strikes in the more than three-year war. The southern city's historic centre is on UNESCO's World Heritage List.

The Russian Defense Ministry, meanwhile, said its air defense systems destroyed 87 Ukrainian drones in a five-hour period Friday evening, including 48 over the Bryansk region bordering northern Ukraine, and five over the Moscow region.

Russia has escalated long-range aerial attacks on Ukrainian cities as well as frontline assaults and shelling over recent weeks, defying U.S. President Donald Trump's warning that Moscow could face massive new sanctions if no peace deal is struck.