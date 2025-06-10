Russian Drone Strikes Kill 1, Hit Maternity Hospital in Odesa

Russia launched drone attacks on Kyiv and the southern port city of Odesa early Tuesday, killing one person and damaging a maternity hospital, Ukrainian officials said.
A 59-year-old man was killed and at least four others were wounded when Russian drones struck residential buildings in Odesa, regional Governor Oleh Kiper said.
"The Russians hit a maternity hospital, an emergency medical ward and residential buildings," Kiper wrote on Telegram, adding that the hospital had been evacuated in time.
In central Kyiv, an AFP journalist reported hearing at least a dozen explosions, anti-aircraft fire and the buzzing of drones.
"Stay in shelters! A large attack on the capital continues," Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko warned on Telegram. Around 3 a.m. local time, he said "a new swarm of drones is flying toward the capital."
Four people were wounded in strikes that hit at least seven districts of Kyiv, Klitschko said, with buildings and cars reported on fire.
Russia has continued its aerial assaults on Ukraine, while Kyiv has managed to carry out strikes deep inside Russian territory. Direct peace talks held over the past month have failed to produce a breakthrough toward ending the war, now in its third year.
Aside from an agreement to exchange prisoners of war, negotiations have stalled, and Russia has repeatedly rejected calls for an unconditional ceasefire.
"Russia lies every day about its desire for peace and attacks people every day," said Andrii Yermak, head of the Ukrainian presidential office. "Time to impose sanctions. Time to support Ukraine with weapons. Time to prove that democracy has power."
