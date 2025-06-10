Russian Drone Strikes Kill 1, Hit Maternity Hospital in Odesa

Russia launched drone attacks on Kyiv and the southern port city of Odesa early Tuesday, killing one person and damaging a maternity hospital, Ukrainian officials said.

A 59-year-old man was killed and at least four others were wounded when Russian drones struck residential buildings in Odesa, regional Governor Oleh Kiper said.

"The Russians hit a maternity hospital, an emergency medical ward and residential buildings," Kiper wrote on Telegram, adding that the hospital had been evacuated in time.

In central Kyiv, an AFP journalist reported hearing at least a dozen explosions, anti-aircraft fire and the buzzing of drones.

"Stay in shelters! A large attack on the capital continues," Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko warned on Telegram. Around 3 a.m. local time, he said "a new swarm of drones is flying toward the capital."