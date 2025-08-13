Support The Moscow Times!
‘I’ll Shoot You All’: Police Officer Threatens to Fire On Protesters at Saratov Park

A police officer identified as Lieutenant Colonel Gennady Boltyshev. Video grab

A senior-ranking police officer in the southern city of Saratov threatened to shoot residents for protesting against the construction of a school on the grounds of a local park.

“If necessary, I’ll shoot you all,” the officer told protesters, according to a video shared by local media. “There’s a federal law that gives me the right to use physical force, including firearms.”

Journalists identified the police officer as Lieutenant Colonel Gennady Boltyshev. In the video, a protester responds, “Then shoot us.”

The Saratov region branch of Russia’s Interior Ministry confirmed the officer threatened to shoot the group of protesters, stating that police have the right to use firearms if their lives are threatened. It urged residents to avoid going to unsanctioned demonstrations.

The standoff occurred after municipal workers called police to remove demonstrators from the Territory of Childhood park, part of which local authorities plan to convert into a school with a swimming pool, the Saratov outlet Vzglyad Info reported.

Saratov region Governor Roman Busargin said in March that the park is the only suitable site for the school, with an expected capacity of 1,100 students. He vowed to leave untouched a section of the park that holds historic value.

Vzglyad Info on Wednesday shared a video of municipal workers cutting down trees and dismantling a playground.

