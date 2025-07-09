FSB Agents Shoot and Kill Man Accused of Planning Bridge Bombing in Saratov Region

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said Wednesday that its agents shot and killed a man who allegedly planned to blow up a railroad bridge in the southern Saratov region.

The man, who was not identified, reportedly opened fire on FSB officers as he attempted to retrieve an 11-kilogram (24-pound) explosive device. Agents returned fire and fatally shot him, the FSB said.

According to the law enforcement agency, the man was a Russian citizen who had “maintained contacts with Ukraine” and allegedly planned to join the Ukrainian military after sabotaging the railway bridge.

The Moscow Times could not independently verify the FSB’s claims.

A video published by state media showed a man arriving in a village by car, followed by thermal imagery of what appeared to be a shootout and explosion in a wooded area. The video also showed a railroad bridge and a canister reportedly containing flammable liquid, described as part of the planned attack.

Law enforcement authorities launched an investigation into the illegal possession and trafficking of explosives. The FSB said it may classify the incident as an attempted terrorist attack.