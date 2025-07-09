FSB Agents Shoot and Kill Man Accused of Planning Bridge Bombing in Saratov Region

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said Wednesday that its agents shot and killed a man who allegedly planned to blow up a railroad bridge in the southern Saratov region.
The man, who was not identified, reportedly opened fire on FSB officers as he attempted to retrieve an 11-kilogram (24-pound) explosive device. Agents returned fire and fatally shot him, the FSB said.
According to the law enforcement agency, the man was a Russian citizen who had “maintained contacts with Ukraine” and allegedly planned to join the Ukrainian military after sabotaging the railway bridge.
The Moscow Times could not independently verify the FSB’s claims.
A video published by state media showed a man arriving in a village by car, followed by thermal imagery of what appeared to be a shootout and explosion in a wooded area. The video also showed a railroad bridge and a canister reportedly containing flammable liquid, described as part of the planned attack.
Law enforcement authorities launched an investigation into the illegal possession and trafficking of explosives. The FSB said it may classify the incident as an attempted terrorist attack.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.