Russia’s FSB Arrests German Man for Alleged Sabotage of Energy Infrastructure in Kaliningrad

Russian law enforcement authorities in the Kaliningrad region arrested a German citizen on charges of sabotaging energy facilities, the FSB security service announced Wednesday.
The man, identified as 56-year-old Nikolai Gaiduk, was accused of being involved in a March 2024 explosion at a gas distribution station in Kaliningrad, a Russian exclave bordered by Poland and Lithuania.
Gaiduk, a resident of Hamburg, was detained at a Kaliningrad border crossing upon returning to the region, allegedly to "organize acts of sabotage on local energy infrastructure," the FSB said in a statement reported by news agencies.
Authorities claimed to have seized half a liter of explosive material concealed in a shampoo bottle inside Gaiduk's car. The FSB alleged that he had received the explosives and instructions for the attack from a Ukrainian citizen living in Hamburg.
Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Russian authorities have increasingly charged individuals with crimes such as sabotage, treason and terrorism.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.