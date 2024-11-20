Support The Moscow Times!
Russia’s FSB Arrests German Man for Alleged Sabotage of Energy Infrastructure in Kaliningrad

By AFP
Detention of Nikolai Gaiduk. FSB

Russian law enforcement authorities in the Kaliningrad region arrested a German citizen on charges of sabotaging energy facilities, the FSB security service announced Wednesday.

The man, identified as 56-year-old Nikolai Gaiduk, was accused of being involved in a March 2024 explosion at a gas distribution station in Kaliningrad, a Russian exclave bordered by Poland and Lithuania.

Gaiduk, a resident of Hamburg, was detained at a Kaliningrad border crossing upon returning to the region, allegedly to "organize acts of sabotage on local energy infrastructure," the FSB said in a statement reported by news agencies.

Authorities claimed to have seized half a liter of explosive material concealed in a shampoo bottle inside Gaiduk's car. The FSB alleged that he had received the explosives and instructions for the attack from a Ukrainian citizen living in Hamburg.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Russian authorities have increasingly charged individuals with crimes such as sabotage, treason and terrorism.

Read more about: Germany , Kaliningrad , Sabotage , FSB

