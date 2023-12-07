Russia Accuses Ex-Soldier of Helping Ukraine Organize Arson Attacks

Russia’s Security Service (FSB) on Thursday said it detained two people suspected of organizing several arson attacks on behalf of Kyiv and transferring money to the Ukrainian military.

A 21-year-old ex-soldier in the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad was accused of being paid by the Ukrainian special services to recruit potential arsonists inside Russia.

“The suspect involved several people living in 15 Russian regions in criminal activity between February and March this year,” the FSB said in a statement.

It added that law enforcement authorities had failed to prevent 10 out of 15 arson attacks targeting communications and transportation sites.

Ten individuals had been detained in connection with the arson attacks, the FSB said.