Russian Security Chiefs Blame Concert Attack on Ukraine, West

Top Russian security officials claimed Tuesday that Ukraine and the West were partly responsible for the deadly concert hall attack outside of Moscow late last week, which saw camouflaged gunmen indiscriminately kill at least 139 people and wound dozens more.

The head of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) Alexander Bortnikov said that while those who "ordered" the attack had not yet been identified, the assailants had intended to flee to Ukraine, where they would have been "greeted as heroes."

"We believe the [attack] was prepared both by radical Islamists and, of course, facilitated by Western special services, and Ukraine's special services have a direct connection to this," Bortnikov was quoted as saying by state-run media.

So, too, did Nikolai Patrushev, who heads Russia's Security Council, echo Bortnikov's claim that Kyiv was involved in the attack, telling the Telegram news channel Shot in a video: "Of course, it was Ukraine."