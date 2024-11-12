Russia’s FSB Says It Foiled Ukrainian Railway Attack in Crimea

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said Tuesday that it foiled a Ukrainian plot to commit an arson attack on a railway in annexed Crimea.

An unnamed 29-year-old man was detained near the Balaklava power station in the Crimean port city of Sevastopol before he was able to set fire to railway equipment, the FSB said in a statement.

Video shared by the state-run news agency TASS showed masked agents standing over a man who sat on the ground next to four beer bottles, which appeared to have been repurposed into Molotov cocktails.

In the video, the man said he had “proactively” contacted Ukrainian security services to provide photos and videos of Russian targets in the annexed peninsula.