Russia Says Arrested Railway Sabotage Suspects in Crimea

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said Thursday that it arrested a man and his girlfriend on suspicion of planning to blow up a railway track in annexed Crimea on orders from Ukraine.

The unidentified man and woman were arrested “trying to place an explosive device under the railroad tracks” in April near the city of Kerch, where the Russian-built Crimean bridge connects with the mainland, the FSB said. Moscow has used the railway passing through the bridge to supply its military in Ukraine.

The pair were charged with terrorism, which is punishable by up to 20 years in prison, as well as weapons trafficking, punishable by up to 12 years in prison.

The FSB said in a statement that both the man and his girlfriend admitted their guilt and were cooperating with investigators.