Russia Detains Man Accused of Plotting Crimea Bombing

By AFP
Image of the unnamed Russian man being detained. FSB of Russia

Russia's FSB security services said Friday it had detained a man for plotting a rail bombing in annexed Crimea.

The FSB said the suspect a Russian citizen in his mid-40s had been "collecting information on the deployment of Russian Defense Ministry facilities and units" and was preparing a railway bombing.

"In а hiding place [the man] had organized, [law enforcement officers] found and seized an improvised explosive device built using foreign-made plastic explosives," it said.

Authorities said the man had been acting on the "instructions of Ukrainian military intelligence" and had been remanded in custody.

The Kremlin-appointed governor of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, warned that transport infrastructure had become a main target for "terrorism" and that Ukrainian saboteurs would be punished.

"An unenviable fate awaits the Ukrainian agents. They will be found and punished," he said.

He later said a Ukrainian drone had been shot down over the north of the peninsula but did not report any further details.

