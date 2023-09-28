Russia's FSB Arrests Draft Dodger for Passing Information to Ukraine

A Russian man accused of passing information to Ukrainian intelligence services about defense fortifications in annexed Crimea has been arrested, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said Thursday.

Video shared by the state-run TASS news agency showed masked agents apprehending the unidentified man, who was then filmed giving a confession.

“I understood the information would be used against Russia, but I was guided by entirely different goals and I didn’t care,” he is heard saying.

Russia’s FSB claimed that the man, who now faces treason charges, had “proactively” sought to be recruited by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s intelligence agency GUR while evading mobilization last year by fleeing to one of Russia's neighboring countries.