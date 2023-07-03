Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Claims to Foil Assassination Attempt on Crimean Governor

Russian-installed Crimean Governor Sergei Aksyonov. Sergei Aksenov / VK

Russia’s domestic intelligence agency said Monday it had thwarted an assassination attempt on the Moscow-installed head of annexed Crimea.

"An assassination attempt organized by Ukraine's special services targeting the head of the Republic of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, was foiled," Russian state-run agency TASS reported, citing a statement by the Federal Security Service (FSB).

Video released by the FSB showed masked agents detaining a man outside, after which they unpack a sack bag containing what is described as an “explosive device.”

“The bomber did not have time to carry out his criminal intentions, as he was detained while extracting the explosive device from its hiding place,” the FSB said.

Law enforcement officials offered limited information about the detained individual, only disclosing that he was a Russian national born in 1988.

In an interrogation video, the man — whose face is blurred — said he had been recruited by Ukraine’s Security Service in December and had undergone training courses on subversive activities and explosives in Ukraine.

Crimean Governor Aksyonov praised the FSB’s “effective” work in preventing the attack.

AFP contributed to this reporting.

Read more about: Crimea , FSB

Read more

testing the waters

Putin Visits Crimea Bridge After October Blast

President Vladimir Putin on Monday visited the bridge that links Moscow-annexed Crimea to the Russian mainland weeks after the vital link was hit by a...
investigation ongoing

Russia Says Arrested 8 Suspects in Crimean Bridge Blast

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said it has arrested eight suspects in last week’s apparent attack that tore apart the Crimean Bridge and...
Damaged crossing

Crimea Bridge Reopens to Car Traffic After Blast: Authorities

The bridge linking Moscow-annexed Crimea to the Russian mainland has reopened to car traffic after it was heavily damaged by an explosion, the Russian-installed...
Crimea

Russian Government to Allocate $1.5 Bln to Highway in Crimea

The Russian government has decided to allocate 100 billion rubles ($1.5 billion) to building a highway connecting the capital of Crimea, Simferopol, to...